Have at go........cycling

Cycling clubs are the backbone of the bike riding scene and community, and an invaluable source of knowledge and advice to help you improve as a bike rider.

Why: Bike riding boosts brainpower, relationships, health and happiness. Either regular commuting via your bike or a leisurely Sunday ride, regular cycling increases blood ﬂow and oxygen to the brain and is a great cardio workout.

How it works: If you’re new to cycling and not sure on routes or whether you want to be a leisure cyclist or Olympic hopeful, clubs are a great way to get involved. Most clubs will let you come on a ride or two before requiring you to join

Benefits: Cycling clubs are a great way to meet like minded riders. The larger the club, the more varied its activities are likely to be, a clubrun is a great way to add to your repertoire of rides. For those interested in racing, some clubs will have coaches and training sessions that will help you get fit enough. Riding in groups is also a great way of socialising.

Give it a go at........

Garstang Cycling Club:

Members meet at the Royal Oak pub in Garstang on Saturday mornings. Rides start at 9.30am.The club run a three month ride programme. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/1466828133606104

Ribble Valley Cycling and Racing Club:

Ribble Valley Cycling and Racing Club provide cycling opportunities for people of all ages and in multiple disciplines from touring and racing as well as weekly club rides. Visit http://www.ribblevalleycrc.org.uk

Preston Cycling Club:

Preston Wheelers is a traditional cycling club founded in 1927. Club Nights take place on the first and third Fridays of the month at Our Lady and St Edwards Parish Centre in Marlborough Drive, Fulwood. Visit http://www.prestonwheelers.btck.co.uk

Red Rose Olympic:

Red Rose Olympic CC is a growing family based club catering for all ages and cycling interests and UK British Cycling qualified coaches. The club meet Wednesday 7pm to 8.30pm at Woodplumpton & District Club