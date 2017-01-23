Having such a Ball with the Red Rosettes

In last week’s Retro, we printed a photograph of comedy double act Tommy Cannon and Bobby Ball at the Gillibrand Nursing Home, Grosvenor Road, Chorley, in the summer of 1996.

They were pictured with members of the Preston Red Rosettes Barbershop Singers.

Founding member Dorothy Klemm recalled the time they performed at the nursing home as part of a fun day and they met Cannon and Ball.

She said: “We had a very happy afternoon there. It was great.

“I remember the nursing home was set in woodland and we were based at the bottom of the field.

“It was a really lovely atmosphere.

“Cannon and Ball were very entertaining. We got on really well with them.

“I was delighted to see the photograph in the paper.

“I am still in the chorus group. There are two other members on that photo who still attend. I am pictured to the right of Tommy Cannon.

“Patsy Gregory is second on the left with dark hair on the back row and Pam Ambrose is on the front, right of Bobby Ball.

“In the last 20 years we have lost many members but also gained many and we now have more than 40 ladies.

“We have gone from strength to strength and I am very proud of the group.

“In a national competition held by the Ladies’ Association of British Barbershop Singing (LABBS) in October we were very proud to achieve eighth place.”

The chorus is always on the lookout for new singers and gladly welcomes any visitors to their rehearsals on Wednesdays at 7.30pm in Leyland Methodist Junior School.

The chorus travels all over Lancashire to perform at various events singing barbershop classics such as Swannee and If you Love Me plus modern songs such as Holding out for a Hero and Hey Soul Sister which makes an eclectic mix for all manner of audiences.

Further information and booking details can be found on the Red Rosettes website www.theredrosettes.co.uk.