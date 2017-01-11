Head shave to save Chorley cancer sufferer

A mother and daughter duo have had their heads shaved to raise money for relative Steve De-Haan who is battling terminal cancer.

The labourer from Chorley has been given a year to live but friends and family are rallying round to get him specialist treatment in Germany.

Cancer immunotherapy could extend his life by 10 years but its costs an eye-watering £50,000 and so far friends have gathered almost £1,500.

Anne Martin and her daughter Louise bid goodbye to their locks at Bella Dior Hair Design in Pall Mall on Saturday.

“I was wondering what I could do to raise money and thought, I’m not fit but I thought my hair could go,” said Anne, who is 57. “We raised over £1,000, it was fantastic.”

Steve, 59, had thought he had finally beat his six-year battle with bowel cancer but late last year he was told that it had spread to his lungs.

He said he and his wife Irene, children Stephen, Nicola, Terry and Lisa and six grandchildren were “devastated” at the news. “It’s quite a thing when someone tells you have a year to live, it came out of the blue, “ he said.

Donate at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/darren-tickle