Headway Preston and Chorley gets Royal seal of approval for its ID cards

Headway Preston and Chorley was delighted when Prince Harry supported the launch of its new ID cards for brain injury survivors.

The group was one of a handful of organisations - including in Suffolk where the launch took place - to pilot the new card, with 85 local brain injured adults signed up.

The card is part of the charity’s Justice Project, which aims to raise awareness of brain injury within the criminal justice system, and ensure survivors are identified at the earliest possible opportunity to ensure they receive appropriate support.

The ID card has the additional benefit of being used in social situations: with holders having renewed confidence in the knowledge that they can easily explain their support needs should they require assistance in everyday situations. It also includes a unique 24-hour criminal legal helpline managed by solicitors trained in understanding brain injury.

Liz Bamber, manager of Headway Preston and Chorley, said: “We are delighted Prince Harry has generously agreed to support this important project. The hidden effects of brain injury can often lead to misunderstandings and difficulties for survivors. Symptoms such as slurred speech or an unsteady gait, make it difficult to explain the effects of their brain injury to others.

"Being a victim of crime or being arrested can be a traumatic time for anyone, but can be particularly traumatic for a survivor of a brain injury. They may feel confused, afraid and emotional about the situation they find themselves in. Communication difficulties, which result in anger or bad language, and severe anxiety from being confronted, left alone, being in a noisy environment, or being in a confined space can all make matters worse. This project helps the police to quickly identify brain injury survivors so they get the support they need."

To apply for a Headway Brain Injury Identity Card, applicants are asked to provide clinical verification of their brain injury. The should visit http://www.headway.org.uk/idcard.

The card is supported by organisations across the UK, including the National Police Chiefs’ Council, the National Appropriate Adult Network, and NHS England’s Liaison and Diversion Service.

