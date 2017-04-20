Charity ball raises plenty of laughs

There were plenty of laughs at a charity ball to raise funds for The Stroke Association.

Hannah Payne, of Buckshaw Village, organised the black-tie event at Hallmark Hotel, in Leyland, as part of her fund-raising for the London Marathon, which takes place on Sunday.

Friends gather for the night

Comedians Simon Lomas and Rick Carr had everyone in stitches as they performed a set each, while guests enjoyed their three-course meal.

Hannah, who was assisted by her husband Nic on the night, says: “The comedians Simon and Rick had everyone laughing. They were absolutely hilarious.

“They both did the event for free, as it was for charity, which was really kind of them.

“We had a raffle, with prizes such as a bottle of Prosecco from Tesco, a Boots gift set, PNE match tickets and vouchers for a beauty salon.

Organiser Hannah Payne and husband Nic

“We also had a bit of dancing and there was a free bar, which I think people enjoyed.

“Everyone was having fun and I got great feedback from my guests.

“The evening was a great success and we raised £600 for The Stroke Association, which was amazing.

“I wish to thank everyone for their support and everyone who donated prizes for the raffle.”

Simon Foster and Maddie Reynolds

The 27-year-old, a healthcare assistant at Royal Preston Hospital, is now gearing up for the marathon, and she is hoping she can raise £2,000 for The Stroke Association.

She adds: “A couple of family members have had serious strokes, so it is a cause close to my heart.

“It really is an amazing charity.

“It helps so many people get their lives back on track after a stroke and it raises so much awareness.

“My target is £2,000 and it is really important for me to do this and give the charity something back.

“The £600 from the black tie dinner will go a long way towards this target.

“I have never run a marathon before and 26 miles is a long way.

“Trying to find time to train is difficult, as I don’t have a lot of time in between fund-raising, working and studying to be a nurse.

“I am a bit nervous but I will do my best.

“It is such an honour to even get a place for the marathon as it is very hard to do so.”

Anyone wishing to donate can visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Hannah-Payne14 or text HPYN72 with an amount to 70070.