Chorley mum named as finalist for national blogging award

A mum-of-five has been announced as a finalist in blogging awards under the category of Inspire.

Laura Dove, from Euxton, has been selected for the 2017 Brilliance in Blogging Awards (The BiBs) for her blog, Five Little Doves.

In it she documents her life as a parent writing about the loss of her second son Joseph, the 15 miscarriages she has gone through and learning to find happiness again after so much tragedy.

Laura, 37, said: “I am so happy to be a finalist, especially in the category of Inspire.

“Having lost fifteen babies to miscarriage and our second son to stillbirth, life hasn’t always been easy.

“Through my subsequent battles with mental health I never dared imagine that I would one day have the family I dreamt of and be seen as an inspiration to others.

“If I can do that for Joseph that is amazing.”

In 2006 Laura was pregnant with her second son but when doctors could not find Joseph’s heart beat they induced labour.

Thirty five hours later Laura had given birth but Joseph was stillborn. The sadness tore Laura apart and ended her marriage.

“The grief just escalated,” said Laura. “I wanted to talk about it and go over it whereas my ex husband didn’t.

“I just had to find my way through. I had to carry on for my first son Lewis.”

After losing Joseph Laura, who had remarried to graphic designer Garth, 35, suffered 15 miscarriages.

It was only when doctors had exhausted all their other ideas that they decided to give her Clexane, a drug which thins blood. She had to have the injections every day of her pregnancy but after nine months Eva, who is now five was born. She was followed by Megan, four and Harrisson, three.

“I’ve now got four miracles,” said Laura.

Laura started the blog in 2014 and has worked with brands like Ella’s Kitchen, Disney, Tesco, Johnsons and Sainsbury’s.

Thousands of votes were cast across 11 categories for the awards, which are organised by BritMums - the UK’s largest and most influential collective of lifestyle bloggers.

The BiBs ceremony will be held at the BritMums Live 2017 conference on Saturday, September 30 with a City Cruises Party.