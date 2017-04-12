Easter 2017 GP and pharmacy opening times for Preston, Chorley and South Ribble

Readers have been urged to be ready for Easter by planning ahead for repeat prescriptions and using NHS services ‘appropriately’.

GP surgeries will be closed over the Easter weekend, including Good Friday and Easter Monday, with patients urged to make sure their medicine cabinet is well-stocked.

Dr Tony Naughton, said: “The Easter holiday period can be a very busy time for NHS services.

“Ordering and collecting a repeat prescription in good time not only ensures you keep well but could also help keep staff free to deal with serious or life-threatening emergencies.

“Making sure you have the right medicines could make all the difference.

“Taking daily medication is an important part of treatment for those with long-term health problems such as asthma and diabetes and they are at risk of suffering serious attacks or hospitalisation if they run out of medicine.”

NHS 111 is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Calls are free from landlines and mobile phones.

Some pharmacies will be open over the Easter weekend, here are all the Bank Holiday times for Preston, Chorley and South Ribble.

Preston

Good Friday April 14, 2017

Asda Pharmacy Asda Superstore Eastway, Fulwood Preston PR2 9NP 01772 707810 - 09:00 - 18:00

Boots Uk Limited 10-13 Fishergate Preston PR1 3NN 01772 254517 - 08:30 - 18:00

Boots Uk Limited Unit C2, Deepdale Retail Park Blackpool Rd Deepdale PR1 6QY 01772 792265 - 09:00 - 18:00

Lloyds Pharmacy Flintoff Way Preston PR1 6PJ 01772 651374 - 09:00 - 19:00

Lloyds Pharmacy 112 Deepdale Road Preston PR1 5AR 01772 254937 - 10:00 - 14:00 and 18:00 -22:00

M X Pharmacy, 51-53 Longridge Road, Ribbleton, Preston, PR2 6RE 01772 654448 09:00 - 13:00

Morrisons In-store Pharmacy Mariners Way Ashton On Ribble Preston PR2 2YN 01772 732925 - 09:00 - 17:00 (Lunch 13:00 -14:00)

Superdrug Pharmacy Unit 1 Fishergate Walk St George’s Centre Preston PR1 2 NR 01772 202178 - 08:30 - 17:30

Easter Sunday April 16, 2017

Lloyds Pharmacy 112 Deepdale Road Preston PR1 5AR 01772 254937 - 10:00 - 22:00

M X Pharmacy, 51-53 Longridge Road, Ribbleton, Preston, PR2 6RE 01772 654448 - 09:00 - 13:00

New Hall Lane Pharmacy 270 New Hall Lane Preston PR1 5XB 01772 700 483 - 11:00 - 16:00

Ribble Village Pharmacy, 200 Miller Road, Preston, PR2 6NH 01772 792888 - 11:00 – 21:00

Easter Monday April, 17 2017

Asda Pharmacy Asda Superstore Eastway, Fulwood Preston PR2 9NP 01772 707810 - 09:00 - 18:00

Boots Uk Limited 10-13 Fishergate Preston PR1 3NN 01772 254517 - 11:00 – 17:00

Boots Uk Limited Unit C2, Deepdale Retail Park Blackpool Rd Deepdale PR1 6QY 01772 792265 - 11:00 – 17:00

Lloyds Pharmacy Flintoff Way Preston PR1 6PJ 01772 651374 - 09:00 - 19:00

Lloyds Pharmacy 112 Deepdale Road Preston PR1 5AR 01772 254937 - 10:00 - 14:00 and 18:00 - 22:00

M X Pharmacy, 51-53 Longridge Road, Ribbleton, Preston, PR2 6RE 01772 654448 - 09:00 - 13:00

Morrisons In-store Pharmacy Mariners Way Ashton On Ribble Preston PR2 2YN 01772 732925 - 09:00 - 17:00 (Lunch 13:00 - 14:00)

New Hall Lane Pharmacy 270 New Hall Lane Preston PR1 5XB 01772 700 483 - 11:00 – 16:00

Chorley and South Ribble

Good Friday April 14, 2017

Asda Pharmacy Asda Superstore Sheephill Lane, Clayton Green Road Chorley PR6 7JY 01772 332290 - 09:00 – 18:00

Boots UK Limited Unit 2 Capitol Retail Park Preston PR5 4AW 01772 885 478 - 09:00 – 18:00

Boots UK Limited 24 Market Walk New Market Street Chorley PR7 1DE 01257 262648 - 10:00 – 16:00

Chorley Pharmacy 13-17 Peel Street Chorley Lancashire PR7 2EY 01257 754754 - 12:00 – 22:00

Leyland Late Night Pharmacy 6 Hough Lane Leyland Lancs PR25 2SD 01772 90 5678 - 11:00 – 22:00

Lloyds pharmacy Cuerden Way Bamber Bridge Preston PR5 6BJ 01772 312457 - 09:00 – 19:00

Tesco In-store Pharmacy Tesco Extra Towngate, Leyland Preston PR25 2FN 01772 472847 - 06:30 – 22:30

Tesco In-store Pharmacy Tesco Extra Ackhurst Industrial Estate, Foxhole Road Chorley PR7 1NW 01257 491847 - 09:00 – 18:00

Tesco stores Ltd In store pharmacy, Ordnance Rd Buckshaw Village Chorley PR7 7EL 01257 491647 - 09:00 – 18:00

Easter Sunday April 16, 2017

Chorley Pharmacy 13-17 Peel Street Chorley Lancashire PR7 2EY 01257 754754 - 12:00 – 22:00

Leyland Late Night Pharmacy 6 Hough Lane Leyland Lancs PR25 2SD 01772 90 5678 - 11:00 – 22:00

Easter Monday April, 17 2017

Asda Pharmacy Asda Superstore Sheephill Lane, Clayton Green Road Chorley PR6 7JY 01772 332290 - 09:00 – 18:00

Boots Uk Limited Unit 2 Capitol Retail Park Preston PR5 4AW 01772 885478 - 09:00 – 17:00

Boots Uk Limited 24 Market Walk New Market Street Chorley PR7 1DE 01257 262648 - 10:00 – 16:00

Chorley Pharmacy 13-17 Peel Street Chorley Lancashire PR7 2EY 01257 754754 - 12:00 – 22:00

Leyland Late Night Pharmacy 6 Hough Lane Leyland Lancs PR25 2SD 01772 905678 - 11:00 – 22:00

Lloyds Pharmacy Cuerden Way Bamber Bridge Preston PR5 6BJ 01772 312457 - 09:00 – 19:00

Tesco In-store Pharmacy Tesco Extra Towngate, Leyland Preston PR25 2FN 01772 472847 - 09:00 – 18:00

Tesco In-store Pharmacy Tesco Extra Ackhurst Industrial Estate, Foxhole Road Chorley PR7 1NW 01257 491847 - 09:00 – 18:00

Tesco stores Ltd In store pharmacy, Ordnance Rd Buckshaw Village Chorley PR7 7EL 01257 491647 - 09:00 – 18:00