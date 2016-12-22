Festive pharmacy opening times for Preston, Chorley and South Ribble - 2016

Heath chiefs across Lancashire North are asking people to consider using appropriate alternatives to accident and emergency units over the Christmas/New Year holiday period.

There has been a large increase in demand locally, so health leaders are asking people suffering from minor illness or injuries to use options other than A&E and allow the hospital to focus on those people with serious conditions, who need to be seen urgently.

Out of Hours services for the care of non-critical ailments can be accessed through NHS 111 who can arrange appointments at the Same Day Health centre or with the out of hours GP services. You can also access lots of advice from your local pharmacy. A&E is really only for the more significant injuries and life-threatening cases.

Speaking on behalf of Lancashire North CCGs, Dr Alex Gaw, said: "We expect to see high demand for all services, but especially at A&E, over the holiday period.“People with life-threatening, emergency or serious conditions will always receive the highest priority from the NHS. That means that other people who attend with less serious or minor problems may have extremely long waits. We would urge people to use the alternatives that are available.”

"You can call your normal GP number between 8am - 8pm for urgent medical problems, they will either deal with your problem directly or will ensure you receive information on how best to access care. If you need advice outside of these hours you can call NHS 111 if you are unsure. They will direct you to the most appropriate care quickly and efficiently.

Patients should also consider:-

• Self-care – treat minor illness and injury at home using a well-stocked stocked medicine cabinet.

• Call NHS 111 for non-emergency medical advice

• Community Pharmacy – visit for expert advice and treatment for minor ailments.

LIST OF PHARMACY OPENING TIMES FOR PRESTON, CHORLEY AND SOUTH RIBBLE

Greater Preston

Christmas Eve (Saturday 24th December) Pharmacies will be open as normal; however some pharmacy opening times may vary. Please speak to your local pharmacy for more information.

Christmas Day (Sunday 25th December)

M X Pharmacy, 51-53 Longridge Road, Ribbleton, Preston, PR2 6RE, 01772 654448 09:00 - 12:00

Lloydspharmacy, 112 Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 5AR, 01772 254937 10:00 - 14:00 - 18:00 - 22:00

New Hall Lane Pharmacy, 270 New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 5XB, 01772 700 483 12:00 - 16:00

Boxing Day (Monday 26th December)

M X Pharmacy, 51-53 Longridge Road,Ribbleton, Preston, PR2 6RE, 01772 654448 09:00 - 12:00

Lloydspharamcy, Sainsburys Store,Flintoff Way, Preston, PR1 6PJ, 01772 651374 09:00 - 17:00

Boots Uk Limited, Unit C2, Deepdale Retail Park,Blackpool Rd, Deepdale, PR1 6QY, 01772 792265 09:00 - 17:00

Lloydspharmacy, 112 Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 5AR, 01772 254937 10:00 - 14:00 - 18:00 - 22:00

Morrisons In-store Pharmacy, Mariners Way,Ashton On Ribble, Preston, PR2 2YN, 01772 732925 10:00 - 16:00

Superdrug Pharmacy, Unit 1 Fishergate Walk,St Georges Centre, Preston, PR1 2NR, 01772 202178 10:30 - 16:30

New Hall Lane Pharmacy, 270 New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 5XB, 01772 700 483 11:00 - 16:00

Tuesday 27th December

HBS Pharmacy, Issa Medical Centre,St Gregory Road, Preston, PR1 6YA, 01772 707248 07:30 - 22:00

Great Eccleston Health Centre, Raikes Road, Great Eccleston, Lancashire, PR3 0ZA, 01995 672925 08:30 - 12:00

M X Pharmacy, 51-53 Longridge Road,Ribbleton, Preston, PR2 6RE, 01772 654448 09:00 - 12:00

Boots Uk Limited, Unit C2, Deepdale Retail Park,Blackpool Rd, Deepdale, PR1 6QY, 01772 792265 09:00 - 17:00

Lloydspharamcy, Sainsburys Store,Flintoff Way, Preston, PR1 6PJ, 01772 651374 09:00 - 18:00

Lloydspharmacy, 112 Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 5AR, 01772 254937 10:00 - 14:00 - 18:00 - 22:00

Morrisons In-store Pharmacy, Mariners Way,Ashton On Ribble, Preston, PR2 2YN, 01772 732925 10:00 - 16:00

Superdrug Pharmacy, Unit 1 Fishergate Walk,St Georges Centre, Preston, PR1 2NR, 01772 202178 10:30 - 16:30

New Hall Lane Pharmacy, 270 New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 5XB, 01772 700 483 11:00 - 16:00

New Year’s Eve (Saturday 31st December ) Pharmacies will be open as normal; however some pharmacy opening times may vary. Please speak to your local pharmacy for more information.

New Year’s Day (Sunday 1st January 2017)

M X Pharmacy, 51-53 Longridge Road, Ribbleton, Preston, PR2 6RE, 01772 654448 07:30 - 21:30

Morrisons In-store Pharmacy, Mariners Way, Ashton On Ribble, Preston, PR2 2YN, 01772 732925 10:00 - 16:00

Lloydspharmacy, 112 Deepdale Road,, Preston, PR1 5AR, 01772 254937 10:00 - 22:00

Asda Pharmacy, Eastway, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9NP, 01772 707810 11:00 - 16:30

Boots Uk Limited, Unit C2, Deepdale Retail Park,Blackpool Rd, Deepdale, PR1 6QY, 01772 792265 11:00 - 17:00

Lloydspharamcy, Sainsburys Store, Flintoff Way, Preston, PR1 6PJ, 01772 651374 11:00 - 17:00

Chorley and South Ribble

Christmas Eve (Saturday 24th December) Pharmacies will be open as normal; however some pharmacy opening times may vary. Please speak to your local pharmacy for more information.

Christmas Day (Sunday 25th December)

Leyland Late Night Pharmacy, 6 Hough Lane, Leyland, Lancs, PR25 2SD, 01772 90 5678 11:00 - 22:00

Chorley Pharmacy, 13-17 Peel Street, Chorley, Lancashire, PR7 2EY, 01257 754754 12:00 – 22:00

Boxing Day (Monday 26th December)

Boots Uk Limited, 24 Market Walk, New Market Street, Chorley, PR7 1DE, 01257 262648 10:00 - 16:00

Boots Uk Limited, Unit 2 Capitol Retail Park, Preston, PR5 4AW, 01772 885 478 09:00 – 18:00

Leyland Late Night Pharmacy, 6 Hough Lane, Leyland, Lancs, PR25 2SD, 01772 90 5678 11:00 - 22:00

Chorley Pharmacy, 13-17 Peel Street, Chorley, Lancashire, PR7 2EY, 01257 754754 12:00 – 22:00

Tuesday 27th December

Tesco stores Ltd, In store pharmacy, Ordnance Rd, Buckshaw Village, Chorley, PR7 7EL, 01257 491647 09:00 - 18:00

Boots Uk Limited, Unit 2 Capitol Retail Park, Preston, PR5 4AW, 01772 885 478 09:00 – 18:00

Chorley Pharmacy, 13-17 Peel Street, Chorley, Lancashire, PR7 2EY, 01257 754754 12:00 – 22:00

Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Tesco Extra, Towngate, Leyland, Preston, PR25 2FN, 01772 472847 09:00 - 18:00

Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Tesco Extra, Ackhurst Industrial Estate, Foxhole Road, Chorley, PR7 1NW, 01257 491847 09:00 - 18:00

Boots Uk Limited, 24 Market Walk, New Market Street, Chorley, PR7 1DE, 01257 262648 10:00 - 16:00

Leyland Late Night Pharmacy, 6 Hough Lane, Leyland, Lancs, PR25 2SD, 01772 90 5678 11:00 - 22:00

New Year’s Eve (Saturday 31st December )

Pharmacies will be open as normal; however some pharmacy opening times may vary. Please speak to your local pharmacy for more information.

New Year’s Day (Sunday 1st January 2017)

HBS Pharmacy, 30 St Mary's Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6TD, 01772 620487 08:00 - 21:00

Boots Uk Limited, Unit 2 Capitol Retail Park, Preston, PR5 4AW, 01772 885 478 11:00 – 17:00

Cohens Chemist, 5 Acerswood Close, Coppull, Lancs, PR7 5EN, 01257 754004 08:00 - 22:00

Chorley Pharmacy, 13-17 Peel Street, Chorley, Lancashire, PR7 2EY, 01257 754754 08:30 - 22:00

Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Tesco Extra, Ackhurst Industrial Estate, Foxhole Road, Chorley, PR7 1NW, 01257 491847 10:00 - 16:00

Tesco stores Ltd, In store pharmacy, Ordnance Rd, Buckshaw Village, Chorley, PR7 7EL, 01257 491647 10:00 - 16:00

Lloydspharmacy, Cuerden Way, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6BJ, 01772 312457 10:00 - 16:00

Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Tesco Extra, Towngate, Leyland, Preston, PR25 2FN, 01772 472847 11:00 - 17:00

Boots Uk Limited, Unit 2 Capitol Retail Park, Preston, PR5 4AW, 01772 885 478 11:00 - 17:00

Asda Pharmacy, Sheephill Lane,, Clayton Green Road, Chorley, PR6 7JY, 01772 332290 11:00 - 17:00

HBS Pharmacy (Penwortham Healthcare Ltd), St Fillans Medical Centre, 2 Liverpool Road, Preston, PR1 0AD, 01772 746566 11:00 - 21:00

Tesco stores Ltd, In store pharmacy, Ordnance Rd, Buckshaw Village, Chorley, PR7 7EL, 01257 491647 09:00 - 18:00

Boots Uk Limited, Unit 2 Capitol Retail Park, Preston, PR5 4AW, 01772 885 478 09:00 - 18:00

Chorley Pharmacy, 13-17 Peel Street, Chorley, Lancashire, PR7 2EY, 01257 754754 12:00 – 22:00

Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Tesco Extra, Ackhurst Industrial Estate, Foxhole Road, Chorley, PR7 1NW, 01257 491847 09:00 - 18:00

Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Tesco Extra, Towngate, Leyland, Preston, PR25 2FN, 01772 472847 09:00 - 18:00

Boots Uk Limited, 24 Market Walk, New Market Street, Chorley, PR7 1DE, 01257 262648 10:00 - 16:00

Leyland Late Night Pharmacy, 6 Hough Lane, Leyland, Lancs, PR25 2SD, 01772 90 5678 11:00 - 22:00