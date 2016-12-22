Plans for emergency dept are on track

Health chiefs say plans to reinstate the emergency department at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital for 12 hours a day next year are progressing.

Karen Partington, chief executive of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are pleased to confirm that the mobilisation plan is on track.”

She added: “Whilst recruitment continues to be a challenge, we have successfully secured additional doctors and nurses, and are confident that we will be in a position to reinstate the emergency department for twelve hours a day in January as planned.”

Jan Ledward, chief officer of Chorley and South Ribble and Greater Preston Clinical Commissioning Groups, said: “The new 24/7 urgent care service will be able to treat patients who attend the hospital with minor but urgent illnesses and injuries, such as fractures, sprains, dislocations and minor head, chest and back injuries, which will help free up the emergency department staff to deal with people with life-threatening emergencies.”