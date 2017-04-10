Private hospital in Euxton rated ‘good‘ by inspection body

A private hospital in Chorley has been given the overall rating of good by health regulator The Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Euxton Hall Hospital was rated good in every domain, for being safe, effective, caring responsive and well led at its inspection on March 28.

It means the hospital has maintained its standard since its inspection by the CQC last November.

David Winters, general manager of the hospital, said “I am extremely proud that Euxton Hall has been rated ‘good’ by the CQC and the result is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of all the staff.

“I am delighted that the inspectors recognised the value we place on delivering high standards of patient care and we will always continue to strive to deliver the very best health care to our local community.”

The report highlighted that patients were treated with compassion and were consistently happy with the care they received at the hospital.

It also stated that the services were planned to meet the needs of local people and that the hospital achieved good outcomes for its patients.

However there were also areas of practice that needed improvement.

Regulators said that complaints were not always managed in a timely manner and records did not always show if there was a safe-guarding concern for the patient.

The full report can be found on the CQC website.

Euxton Hall Hospital offers a range of specialties.