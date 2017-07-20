Heartbeat in Preston wins third Gold Cardiac Smart award

Preston-based charity Heartbeat is celebrating after achieving its third Gold Cardiac Smart award.

The Cardiac Smart initiative promotes awareness of heart health, and awards community groups, organisations and individuals for their commitments to increasing this awareness within their local community or workplace.

Heartbeat is actively engaged with the Chain of Survival and Community Resuscitation teams across the North West Ambulance Service promoting the four stages to the ‘chain of survival’.

Siân Percival-Edwards, training and education development officer, said: “Heartbeat is very proud to be awarded Gold status once more and over that last two years has been very active in ensuring that their staff, members and local community are heart aware.

“Heartbeat has placed defibrillators at all of their outreach sites (Blackpool, Burscough, Leyland, Chorley, Ribby Hall and Preston) and trained all staff how to use them in an emergency. Heartbeat has also placed a Community Public Access Defibrillator (cPAD) on the external wall of the PNE site for the community.

“Free basic first aid training is also available for all class members, these sessions run on a monthly basis at Preston North End.”

To book on a first aid course call 01772 717147.

For previous Heartbeat stories click here /preston-hospital-team-take-on-yorkshire-peaks-for-heartbeat-1-8647244 and /group-of-cyclists-from-lancashire-raise-almost-4-000-for-five-charities-1-8625176