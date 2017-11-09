Help needed to find missing dog Cricket

Cricket the fun-loving pooch found curiosity too much to bear recently and he has gone walkabouts.

He went missing from his home in Draper Avenue, Eccleston, near Chorley on Sunday, November 5.

Cricket is a male Jack Russell terrier cross and is white and brown. He has a brown spot on his back, brown ears and a brown patch on one eye.

Cricket is described as very friendly.

He was last seen around Leyland and Euxton.

If anyone has seen Cricket they should contact the council dog warden or contact his distraught owner Helen Hunter on 07557 773711.