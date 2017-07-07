Historic market relocates from iconic space to Chorley’s streets

What has become of Chorley’s iconic Flat Iron market?

Chorley’s famous Flat Iron market has moved to the streets of town. Traders set up their stalls in Chapel Street, Fazakerley Street, New Market Street, Cleveland Street and the bottom half of High Street on Tuesday, July 4 for the first time. From now on, every Tuesday stall holders will be found lining the streets with their ware right along side with shop owners.

Why has it moved?

To enable the next phase of work to begin on the Flat Iron in preparation for the construction of the extension to Market Walk. The council is hoping to revitalise Chorley by investing £17 million into a major makeover of the town with the aim of supporting and developing the economy. It is bringing a six-screen cinema, high street retailers including an M&S foodhall, a TK Maxx and restaurants to town.

Is there anything else that has changed?

The move will also see the taxi rank that is usually located at the bottom of the High Street, moving round the corner to Cleveland Street every Tuesday.

What does leader of Chorley Council Councillor Alistair Bradley have to say about it?

“The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive with many people saying they like seeing a street market in Chorley. The move is something that will be in place for the foreseeable future while preparation and construction work takes place on the Flat Iron to build the extension to Market Walk.”

What was the response on Tuesday from traders and shoppers?

It was generally very positive. Shopper Claire Lawrence, 47, said “I love it, I prefer it like this.”