Hoghton Tower in Chorley is transformed into scenes from First World War Britain

Visitors to Hoghton Tower over the bank holiday weekend got an insight into life during the First World War Britain.

Members of Echoes of a Gilded age spendt on Sunday, April 30 at the fortified manor house in uniform or in period dress.

Members of the re-enactment and historical group Echoes of a Gilded Age gave a programme of demonstrations and talks on World War One at Hoghton Tower. Sapper Barman at his desk

They were there for people to speak to about the highs and lows of life between July 28, 1914 to November 11, 1918.

The group also reenacted scenes from the war for onlookers.

During the day youngsters and adults alike were able to meet military chaplains and find out about what their work entailed.

Displays in the barn included soldiers equipment, uniforms and weapons. People learnt about bombs and grenades, gas warfare and chemical weapons and the devastation that they caused.

Visitors were also given a taste of what it was like to feed a troop of soldiers and found out about how women played their part in the war effort.

They also found out about how soldiers would write letters home to their loved ones on Sundays.

A display of ‘Home Front’ activities for the war effort was available throughout the day and part of the grounds were set up as a Red Cross VAD Casualty Clearing Station.