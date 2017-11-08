Hot meals for Chorley's homeless over the Winter

A Spanish tapas restaurant in Chorley is welcoming homeless people in for food over the winter months.

It was after a thought-provoking conversation with a man in town who has nowhere to live that Sean Howe decided to invite homeless people for a regular meal at La Estrella.

“The idea is to close the doors to the public every Sunday and open it to the homeless after 9pm,” said Sean, who opened his restaurant in Bolton Street about a year ago.

“I got speaking to a homeless guy the other week and I thought it would be nice to give something back.

“He was just telling me his story about how he ended up on the streets through no fault of his own. It just really got me thinking about it.”

Sean will be launching his initiative as of Sunday, November 12. He said: “Because we close the restaurant for Mondays and Tuesdays we often throw away a lot of fresh food on Sunday and I thought, why not try and use it for something positive.

“People can come in, grab a seat and we’ll cook up what we’ve got.

“It will be completely free and we’ll offer them tea and coffee as well.”

Depending on the uptake Sean is also thinking of opening the restaurant on Christmas Day to cook up a feast.