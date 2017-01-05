‘I dropped down on one knee on New Year’s Eve’

AN engineer pulled out an engagement ring and asked his girlfriend to marry him on New Year’s Eve to the cheers of a crowd.

To start 2017 with a bang Nathan Dunn popped the question to Sian Walsh in Chorley town centre at Betty’s Tipis, a marquee which has popped up on the Flat Iron over the festive season.

“I got the band to play our song, Black Magic by Little Mix,” said Nathan, 25, from Chorley, who has been with Sian, a 24-year-old support worker, for about two years.

“Then I pulled her up to the front of the crowd as if I wanted to dance with her.

“She was terrified, really reluctant to get up in front of everyone.

“Then, after a picture of our eight-week-old son Frank came on the projector screen, I dropped down on one knee and asked her to marry me.

“She burst into tears immediately and everyone started clapping and cheering.

“She just said ‘yes, of course’.

“We had lots of people congratulating us afterwards.”

Nathan had been planning the proposal along with his cousin Jack Singleton, one of the owners of Betty’s Tipis, for about three months.

Jack said: “Nathan told me he was going to propose so we organised a projector and put a picture of their baby on it.

“The band played for them as well.

“It was a fabulous way to end 2016.”

The cousins had managed to keep the surprise proposal from Sian under wraps.

The loved-up couple, who were friends for a long time before they got together, are now thinking of holding their wedding in 2018.

“She wasn’t expecting it at all,” said Nathan. “The planning has started, we’re really excited.”