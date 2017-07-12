Ice Cream vendor off Chorley circuit

A well-known Chorley ice cream man will not be on the streets this summer after a row over his license.

Sheikh Bashir, 21, who is known as Rocky to his customers, has worked as an ice cream vendor in the borough for the last four years.

Rocky Bashir

But he claims he has had his license to trade revoked unfairly by the borough’s authority.

Rocky says an administrational error on Chorley Council’s side has halted his trade as of June 23.

But a letter from Chorley Council blames “complaints over poor conduct”.

He has now appealed to the council and a decision is expected later this month.

Rocky said: “I swapped my ice cream van but now the council has revoked my license unfairly due to a misunderstanding,” he said.

“When I sold my old van and transferred to a new vehicle in February 2016 I told the council.

“They called me up for a health and safety check after that and the officer gave me a five star food rating.

“I told them about my new van then and I was told I could keep trading.

“In May this year I applied for a new license to trade and sent my form and my fees for my renewal in time for June 1.

“It had my new license plate on the form but then they called me up and asked me if I had been trading and I said yes and then they said I’d been trading illegally for about a year.

“They issued me a licence with my old van registration plate and were notified about my new van and inspected it in 2016 but did not change the registration on the licence.”

Chorley Council was unable to comment on the issue but confirmed that Rocky has had his license refused.

In a letter addressed to Rocky from Chorley council it states: “Due to other complaints recieved by this department over the last two years your poor conduct as an ice cream vendor and the recent investigation which identified that you had been trading for nearly 12 months with an invalid street trading consent, Chorley Council feels that it is appropriate to refuse your application on these grounds.

“The refusal of this application prevents you from street trading within Chorley.”

Rocky has appealled the decision.

His request will be tabled before the authority’s general licensing sub committee on July 19.