Identity of man killed in M55 crash revealed

Police have tonight released the identity of the man killed in the collision which shut the M55 westbound for eight hours on Tuesday.

The five-vehicle pile-up claimed the life of van driver David Hargreaves, a 53-year-old from Chorley, although police have released no more details.

As well as Mr Hargreaves, at least three more people were injured in the incident.

Earlier today police released a driver on bail following questioning about the fatal collision.

The 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene of the crash on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Officers say he has been freed until May 31 pending further enquiries.

The smash happened close to the exit slip road at junction 3 near Kirkham. It involved two wagons, two vans and a car.

One of the vans appeared to have been crushed between the two lorries. The driver had to be cut from the wreckage by fire crews, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hundreds of messages of condolence have appeared on social media following the collision, some claiming the junction has long been a danger spot for traffic trying to leave the motorway and having to queue back onto the carriageway from traffic lights at the top of the slip road.

One said: “As a regular user of this section of the M55 I am really surprised no more tragic accidents occur on this section due to drivers.”

Another added: “I was in the traffic jam. I’m not moaning, I got home safe. This is the third accident I’ve seen in this very spot in the last three months.”

And a third said: “That is a very dangerous exit, made even worse by the traffic lights at the end of the slip road.”