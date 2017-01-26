Investigation launched into 'suspicious' car fire

An arson investigation has been launched after firefighters in Chorley were called to a suspicious car blaze, say fire services.

The fire was reported just before midnight on 25 January after a bus driver, who had driven past the seemingly abandoned vehicle, spotted smoke coming from the car.

Firefighters arrived to find a silver Ford Focus "well alight" at the junction of Twist Moor Lane and Norcross Brow in Withnell.

Crews were at the scene for one hour and used hose-reels to combat the blaze.

Nobody was injured during the incident which completely destroyed the car.

Fire services are investigating.