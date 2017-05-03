Joy at Rainbow House as charity gets £10k Children in Need grant

A charity serving young people with disabilities has received a £10,000 boost for its work with children who have brain injuries.

Rainbow House in Mawdesley, near Chorley, was awarded the money to go towards its specialist education classes.

They help children who are faced with brain injuries by teaching them practical ways of achieving tasks.

The sessions also help to improve their physical skills as well as develop communication skills and build confidence, all the while increasing their well-being.

Katherine Nelson, project fundraiser at Rainbow House, said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded with this new funding.

“With this, we’ll be able to continue to support disabled children in our local area and make a positive difference to their lives.”

Katherine describes Conductive Education (CE) as a “specialist form of rehabilitation, education and fun”.

The funding, which has come from BBC Children in Need, allows the charity to employ a number of part time specialist teachers to lead parent and child sessions.

It means that the 17 children aged between one and four who attend the classes on a regular basis can continue to benefit from the social and practical tasks that they are encouraged to try out.

Their parents, who also attend the sessions, are then able to continue the tasks with their children at home in order to maximise the benefits of the work. Katherine said: “CE teaches skills to empower people to lead a more active and independent life and aims to help them achieve their full potential in every area of learning. CE helps to nurture a positive outlook for both children and their parents.

“Children develop a strong self belief where they take pride in their accomplishments and have greater confidence.

“This early intervention is like no other that a young child would receive through statutory provision.

“It is much more intensive and hands-on, therefore, important for children to receive early, to reduce the effects of their condition upon both development and education.

“An important part of this early intervention process, is involvement of parents.

“If parents are able to understand and support with their child’s needs early on, they will share a stronger bond, while being able to implement the techniques we teach them into everyday life - ensuring their child has the best chance of living independently and growing up feeling positively empowered.”

Overall BBC Children in Need has committed a total of £29,923 in new funding to three groups working with children and young people across Lancashire.

Recipients of the funding include EMUES UK CIC in Lancaster which was allocated a grant of £9,972 and ACE Achieve Change and Engagement, also based in Lancaster, which was awarded £9,951. This latest boost from the charity’s small grants programme brings the total invested across Lancashire to more than £3.2m.

Sabel Farnell, BBC Children in Need regional head of the north said that BBC Children in Need funds projects that are making a “tangible difference” to young lives. The charity’s chief executive, Simon Antrobus added: “With every grant awarded we are making a renewed commitment to transform young lives across the UK.

“Simply put, all of our grants – made possible by the generosity of the UK Public – ensure that projects working in the local community can respond to the needs of disadvantaged children and young people when they need it most.”

BBC Children in Need relies on the support of thousands of fundraisers across the UK who donate their time, money and energy to help raise millions for the charity.