Korean ‘Billy’ explains Lancashire words in YouTube video

For those of you who have always wanted Lancashire phrases explained to you by a Korean, you’re in luck.

A vlogger going by the name of Korean Billy does just that on his YouTube channel in a series exploring accents from around the UK.

Real name Seong-Jae Kong, the 25-year-old from Seoul once lived in Preston for six months and went to the University of Central Lancashire as an exchange student.

And in his video, ‘Billy’ covers words like ‘oreet’, ‘gradely’, ‘jiggered’, ‘baggin’, ‘cracking flags’ and ‘corporation pop’

The video explains the meanings behind the words as well as putting them into context by comparing an English phrase with the Lancashire version.

And for those of you not familiar with the ‘Lanky’ phrases - ‘oreet’ means alright, ‘gradely’ means great or proper, jiggered is another word for exhausted, baggin’ is tea or lunch, ‘crackin’ flags’ describes good or sunny weather and ‘corporation water’ refers to tap water.

Korean Billy on his YouTube channel as he looks at Lancashire words.

The video features images of Preston’s Harris Museum and Art Gallery inn the background

And although ‘Billy’ admits his Lancashire accent isn’t perfect, the video has still racked up more than 4,000 views.

And this isn’t the first dialect video Billy has done, with one exploring the Scouse accent gaining more than 100,000 views.

He also has a video titled ‘Roadman’ including London dialect words and another which is called ‘How to act like a well-mannered British person? Say sorry” which went out to his subscribers.