Labour’s new North West candidates for general election

Labour North West has announced the selection of 22 North West candidates to fight regional seats in the general election.

They include: Julie Gibson for South Ribble, David Hinder for Ribble Valley, Vikki Singleton for Morecambe and Lunesdale, Chris Webb for Blackpool North and Cleveleys, Jed Sullivan for Fylde, Michelle Heaton-Bentley for Wyre and Preston North, Wayne Blackburn for Pendle, Liz Savage for Southport and Alyson Barnes for Rossendale and Darwen.

The list awaits endorsement by the party’s national executive on Wednesday.