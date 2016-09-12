Lancashire recommends.... craft and hobby shops

Here is a list of top craft shops, as suggested by readers.

Studio Arts Crafts Graphics, Lancaster

Studio Arts Crafts and Graphics, in North Road, Lancaster, has been established for more than 40 years.

It supplies a wide range of art supplies, specialising in paints, graphic art and models.

It is also an official Games Workshop retailer, with a wide range of Warhammer and Citadel products.

Topstitch, Fleetwood

Topstitch, in Lord Street, is a family run business dedicated to fabric, haberdashery and wool.

The shop is stocked to the brim with designer fabrics, children’s print fabrics, King Cole, Stylecraft and Rico Yarns, as well as buttons, threads, knitting needles, crochet hooks and any necessary accessories.

It also has a range of handmade goods on sale to suit any taste.

Topstitch also offers a range of craft workshops to help hobbyists get started on their creative journey or inspire them even further.

Inspirations by Cardcraft, Preston

Inspirations by Cardcraft, in the Capitol Centre, is a retail superstore, selling papercrafts galore, including the complete range from Hunkydory Crafts.

There are plenty of stamps, scrapbooking, gifts, jewellery and haberdashery as well as a fabric and knitting department that includes the latest quilting and patchwork goodies.

The shop was the winner of Craft Retailer of the Year (North West) at the Craft, Hobby & Stitch British Craft Awards 2013, 2014 and Overall Craft Retailer of the Year 2014.

The Crafty Potter, Heskin Hall

The Crafty Potter, located in Heskin Hall, allows creative enthusiasts the chance to make their own items and take them home.

There are activities for children and adults, including canvases, glass painting, make a bear and wood shapes that can all be done and taken home the same day.

There is, of course the potters wheel for clay and pottery items.

Over the next few months guest tutors will be coming to teach various crafty activities. Messy Play Days is a regular Friday activity.

Visitors can also unwind with a coffee in the cafe.

Glazey Days, Fleetwood

Glazey Days Ceramic Studio, in The Esplanade, is run by Helen Taylor.

The studio offers workshops in pottery and ceramics for adults and children.

Specialised items include fairy houses, baby impressions, children’s plaques and plates.

NEXT WEEK: Lancashire recommends...dog-friendly pubs. Any suggestions? Email natalie.walker1@jpress.co.uk or tweet @NWalkerLEP