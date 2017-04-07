Lancashire recommends... top places to go for a steak

Readers have voted. Here are the best places to find a good, juicy steak.

Cosmopolitan, Chorley

Cosmopolitan, in St George’s Street, Chorley, topped our online poll with 32 per cent of the votes.

It is an independent smart/casual restaurant, wine and cocktail bar which has an extensive and varied menu including dishes ranging from traditional classics to unique culinary delights.

There’s an extensive fish and shellfish menu together with the signature steaks menu, as well as a selection of home-made pasta and pizza dishes.

The eclectic menu is supported by daily specials and a small plates Tapas and Mezze menu from the grill. There’s also a dedicated children’s menu.

The Cosmopolitan also offers its recently renovated al fresco courtyard dining area.

Steak Plaice, Fleetwood

Steak Plaice, in Lord Street, Fleetwood, came second in our online poll, with 30 per cent of the votes.

The restaurant is known for its great tasting fish and its meaty steaks, which are served with hand battered onion rings and a choice of sauces, chips, jacket potatoes or new potatoes.

Sirloin Arms, Hoghton

The Famous Sirloin Pub and Restaurant, in Hoghton, builds on the historic tale of when King James VI of Scotland visited Hoghton Tower and had eaten the best beef he had ever tasted and knighted it - Sir Loin.

The traditional pub, run by Adam Chapman and his partner Lucia Wilde, uses home-reared Lancashire beef in order to meet expectations in its 1617 Steakhouse restaurant located upstairs.

Derby Arms, Longridge

Derby Arms, in Chipping Road, Longridge, offers a variety is 28-day, dry-aged, Lancashire grass fed beef, cooked on a Japanese-style grill. The traditional pub features a central bar, three dining rooms, two with feature fireplaces, an atmospheric tap room and an outdoor dining area.

Miller and Carter, Poulton

Miller and Carter has a chain of steakhouses, including Poulton, Lancaster, Aughton and Parbold. It has 12 expertly grilled 30-day steak cuts to choose from, including a 30oz Long bone Tomahawk, and its award-winning sirloin steak.

Cattle, which are reared on both Irish and British farms, are fed on both grass and grain to produce full flavoured steak which is aged using both wet and dry ageing techniques.

To view the vote click here http://www.lep.co.uk/news/which-pubs-and-restaurants-cook-the-best-the-steak-1-8472251

NEXT WEEK: Lancashire recommends... gin bars. any suggestions? Email natalie.walker1@jpress.co.uk