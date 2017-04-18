Large fire causes serious damage to Eccleston property

A large fire has caused serious damage to a property in Eccleston, say fire services.

Firefighters from Chorley were called out to the blaze on Bradley Lane at around 1.50 am on April, 18.

Crews arrived to find a detached garage, outbuildings and several 50 foot trees "well alight".

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Two fire engines and crews from Chorley responded to the incident at which a detached garage and other outbuildings adjacent were on fire.

"Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used two hosereel jets to put the fire out.

"There were no casualties and the cause of the fire is to be established."

It is thought that the outbuildings were seriously damaged in the incident.