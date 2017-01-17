Last orders at The Talbot pub in Euxton

A pub which provided a hub for the Euxton community for 20 years celebrated its last orders on Saturday night.

Owners of The Talbot, Steve and Sue Sharrock handed over the keys for the watering hole in Balshaw Lane on Monday, January 16.

Over the years the couple, who brought up their two daughters in the area, said they had shared many happy memories.

“I had never run a pub before when I took it on and we’ve had some really good times,” said Steve. “I don’t know how many charity events we’ve held, we’ve raised loads money for the community.”

Steve added that he and Sue had taken the decion to hand over the pub because with changes in people’s drinking habits they were struggling to draw new customers.

The couple, who are a few years off retirement age, are not sure what the future holds for them but are looking forward to taking a holiday before they move on.