Latch the magical bar dreams are made of......

The team at Latch really know how to mix things up, with an explosion of an explosion of pastel, rainbows and all things sickly sweet they have created the perfect formula

It involves a little unicorn magic.

The team at micro cafe bar Latch, Chorley Owner Paul Dove and manager Becky McLeod

By day this quirky micro bar tucked away in the new newly named St George’s Quarter in Chorley is a cafe cake haven with an innovative collection of sugary concoctions.

Not to mention their vast milkshake menu

By night, bar goers can let down their hair down and discover their inner child under this unicorn paradise, with a little Banksy inspired graffiti thrown into the mix.

Manager Becky McLeod says there was a very clear vision from Latch’s collaboration of owners when they first found the building, a former beauty room in Chapel Street, , in March 2016

The team at micro cafe bar Latch, Chorley Owner Paul Dove and manager Becky McLeod

Founders Phil Rose, Paul Dove, Andy Oududu and Jen Hunter wanted to create a high end micro bar for the people to enjoy a discerning drink without having to travel out of town.

The builders were called in and transformed the space to house two bars, an upstairs seating area and a veranda and secret garden.

Becky describes the finished result as a ‘hidden gem’ and adds with a hands on team, a unique model has been created.

The concept behind the brand name ‘Latch’ is from taking a modern day local, with the door always on the latch.

Their Unicorn chic theme has been inspired by the rising trend of such cafe bars around Asia and the United States.

Garlands hang from the ceiling and Unicorns adorn the tables and even the menu with Unicorn cake, milkshakes, brittle and even Unicorn poop.

They host Unicorn parties to baby showers, socials to corporate events.

“We have four staff, a night club and marketing manager and a hands on owner, there is a feeling of being part of a family like no other bar can offer.

“Although the Latch team is small the variety of skills they all individually possess is immense. Qualifications and skills vary from a DJ, architect, street monkey, door supervisor, social work, marketing and sales.

“The recent months has seen Latch find its niche market and overnight can become transformed into a child’s (and adults) unicorn paradise.”

Becky, 35, joined the Latch team just after its opening as one of the cafe staff, flexible work to suit round her family and master studies. Within six months, she was made manager.

“I never suspected I would have worked up the ranks from making coffees on a Saturday afternoon

“I have had plenty of experience working in bars and restaurants over the years but after deciding to do a Masters in social work I decided I just wanted a job that would fit in with my studies and family of four.

“As soon as I started working at Latch I knew that it was the career I wanted to progress. I gave up my Masters and focused all my energy on work. Latch has given me the opportunity to learn new skills in marketing and social media, dealing and managing a team and being part of higher management structure.”

Skilled mixologist Ben Nelson, 25, has been working at Latch for six months and has worked in hospitality for more than 10 years, he says: “I am a professional free runner and mixologist.

I have a very varied skill base varying from Level three in cookery and skilled in teaching youngsters how to Free Run.

“I started at the bottom glass collecting, learning how to run a bar and kitchen and strengthening my management and mixology skills.”

Latch is also part of the Totally Locally Chorley set-up, which helps to give back to the community and support other independent businesses.

From fresh fruit for their vast array of freshly prepared cocktails from Fresh n Fruity, to chocolates from Choco Bella for afternoon tea and cakes and treats from Woodchats.

http://www.latchbars.com/