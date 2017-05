An 80-year-old man has died following a car accident in Chorley last night.

At around 10pm a Fortwo Smart Car collided with a lamp post on Tootell Street, Chorley opposite the Black Horse pub.

The man, who was from Leyland, was taken to Royal Preston hospital but sadly passed away.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to call 101 quoting reference number 1661 of May 3.