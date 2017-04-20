Leyland set for annual duck race

The Rotary Club of Leyland will hold their annual Duck Race on the River Lostock on Bank Holiday Monday (May 1)

Meeting on Western Drive this family fun event starts at 12noon with proceeds donated to support local charities St. Catherine’s Hospice, Derian House and Cancer Research, Leyland.

The first race begins at 1pm, the second at 1.30pm and the main race which will see up to 2500 yellow ducks launched into the river at 2pm

The main race has prizes of £100, £75 and £50.

There are other activities including a raffle to win a ‘cuddly duck’ and there are various stalls including refreshments.

The Mayor of South Ribble, Linda Woollard will be in attendance and starting the races.