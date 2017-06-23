Little ones in Buckshaw Village do their bit for Armed Forces Day

Babies dressed in their best military regalia helped raise over £600 for Armed Forces Day.

Marching, blowing bubbles and waving parachutes was the order of the day at toddler sensory class Kidsology run by Vicky Mather at The Hub in Buckshaw Village, Chorley. Money, which is going to Help For Heroes, came in through cake sales and babies sponsored to dress up as mini soldiers.

The little troopers were able to splash about in water, get their hands on and in paint to make their mark and crawl through tents and tunnels at a makeshift army camp.

Armed Forces Day, which is today, is a chance to show support to the men and women who make up the military community.