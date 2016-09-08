£2m to be spent on new chemotherapy unit at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital

More than two million pounds is set to be spent on a new chemotherapy unit at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital thanks to a new business plan from the hospitals trust.

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has just approved an investment in excess of two million pounds over the next two years in opening and providing the new unit to treat cacer patients from across Lancashire and South Cumbria.

This trust says this facility, which will be additional to the cancer centre at Royal Preston Hospital, means they will be able to treat more patients and reduce waiting times, as well as provide care closer to home for patients who live in the Chorley and South Ribble areas.

Martin Hogg, consultant clinical oncologist at the trust and clinical director for the Lancashire and South Cumbria Cancer Centre, said: “More patients than ever before are living with and surviving cancer, which is fantastic.

“However it does mean that the number of people needing chemotherapy treatment is increasing, so this expansion of our chemotherapy service is a vital development and will mean we can continue to provide excellent care with compassion for cancer patients.

“Our aim is to expand the service in line with our patients’ needs, we have a vision to extend the use of our Chorley Chemotherapy Unit in the next 12 months to provide more services, for our patients in their own locality.

“This is an exciting project and expansion of our services and we look forward to improving experience for our patients with the establishment of our new unit”

The new unit is planned to be a nurse-led day care unit, which will be similar to the chemotherapy unit at Royal Preston - enabling the trust to deliver treatment to cancer patients without the need to stay in hospital overnight.

It is to be partly funded by the Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which supports cancer treatment across Lancashire and South Cumbria.

Rosemere has donated £50,000 to buy chemotherapy chairs and to help decorate the unit.

Sue Thompson, Chief Officer for Rosemere, said: “The Rosemere Cancer Foundation is delighted to be able to help provide a comfortable and pleasant environment for cancer patients receiving chemotherapy at Chorley and South Ribble District Hospital, thanks to a considerable donation from our local fundraising group, The Witches of Adlington.

“We hope the new surroundings will help make treatment as stress free as possible for patients and their families at a very difficult time.”

The new chemotherapy unit is expected to open towards the end of 2016.