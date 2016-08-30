Chorley man to walk two marathons in Sahara for disabled children

A MAN is set to walk the distance of two marathons in the Sahara to help support disabled and terminally ill children in Lancashire.

Mick Ainscow, from Chorley, will take on the 84km Sahara Challenge through the Draa Valley in Morocco on October 21-22.

The Ribble Valley Council auditor from Gillibrand South is doing the challenge to fundraise for Newlife Foundation for Disabled Children to help under-19s in the county.

Mick, 53, said: “I enjoy walking and recently completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks in just over ten hours.

“However, I don’t think that is really going to prepare me for this next challenge.

“The distance isn’t an issue – it’s the extreme temperatures and 90 per cent humidity, and the need to keep hydrated, that will be the real problem.”

Mick is training for the event by walking part of the way home from work in Clitheroe once a week, gradually increasing the distance.

He will also be fitting in ‘sand walks’ along the coast around Fleetwood and long weekend rambles with his dog Bailey.

He is hoping to raise more than £1,000 for the charity, which has provided specialist equipment for 428 children in Lancashire and is currently working with a further 16 families in the county.

For more information about the charity, visit www.newlifecharity.co.uk/lancashire.