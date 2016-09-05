Community helps clean estate up

Children, parents and councillors joined forces to help clean up an estate in Coppull this summer holidays.

Around 25 households from the Chorley Community Housing Longfield Avenue estate helped out the Adactus Breathe gardening team by clearing out gardens and filling a number of skips with rubbish.

Youngsters from the community also helped to make hanging baskets to put up around the estate.

Councillor Jane Fitzsimons, who took part in the event, said: “Shape up for Summer is a great idea and service provided by Chorley Community Housing.

“Residents have taken the opportunity to dispose of unwanted items in the skips, and have got to work on their gardens with the help of the maintenance team.

“It was good to see so many taking advantage of this service, particularly the children who were queuing up to get their hands dirty and make their own individual hanging baskets.

“A team of friendly staff were also on hand to offer help and advice, and there was a real community spirit.”

Jayne Allison, sustainable neighbourhoods manager, said: “An estate clean up day is a great way to involve residents in looking after their estate.

“We are hoping to set up a residents group in the area and so this was a chance to say ‘hi’ and show people that working together we can make a difference. We would love to hear from anyone who wants to get involved in making the Longfield Avenue area a better, brighter place to live.

“People who are interested in finding out more about the residents group is asked to contact Adactus.”

Anybody interested in the community project is asked to contact Adactus on 0300 111 1133.

Alternatively, visit the website at: www.adactushousing.co.uk.