Dog dirt, broken glass, weeds and excessive litter becoming ‘serious problem’ in Chorley

Residents and the council are being urged to help put a stop to excessive littering becoming a serious problem in Chorley.

MP Lindsay Hoyle is calling for the ginnels and roads around Delamere Place, Progress Street, Wright Street and Seymour Street to be cleared.

A number of residents have raised concerns over what the MP describes as a serious problem with broken glass, dog dirt, overgrown weeds and litter.

Mr Hoyle said: “People should not have to tolerate excessive litter and while it is important that the council do everything they can to stop people dropping litter they must also ensure that areas which have continual problems get more attention in terms of regular sweeping.

“In terms of the ginnel between Delamere Place and Progress Street the poor state of this path has been an ongoing problem and is neglected.

“The railings at the side of the path are damaged, or in some cases missing, and they need to be replaced and painted.

“The amount of litter, overgrown weeds, and broken glass continues to be serious problem and I have asked the council to address the area as a matter of urgency.”

Coun Adrian Lowe, who looks after street cleaning for Chorley Council, said: “We have good standards of street cleaning with our teams out litter picking in the town centre daily and in the outer areas weekly... But we appreciate there are areas that can be improved and we’ve been out to have a look to see what else can be done.

“We also really need people to take responsibility for their own litter and use the bins we’ve provided and we do patrol areas and will give out fines to people seen dropping litter.”

Residents are urged to report problems at chorley.gov.uk.