Fear as Domino’s pizza delivery driver shot in head in Chorley

A pizza delivery driver was shot in the head with an air rifle whilst out at work in Chorley.

The woman was delivering a Domino’s pizza to an address in Derwent Road when the incident happened.

“This is terrible - it’s usually a very quiet area and people usually seem to get on so well, which is why it has come as such a shock to me.”

She was unloading her car at around 7.30pm on Friday when she felt a pellet strike her in the back of the head above the left ear.

Police said the driver was unable to see where the shot came from. It is believed the pellet came from an air rifle or possibly a BB gun.

The married woman, who has not been named, was taken to hospital for treatment by the pizza store manager immediately after the incident.

A spokesman for Domino’s said: “Our best wishes for a speedy recovery go out to our team member, who is now resting up at home.

“We are supporting police with their enquiries into the matter.”

Councillor Roy Lees, ward councillor for Chorley South West, where the incident took place, has been left shocked by what happened.

Roy, who is also part of the Moor Road residents’ association, said: “I was disgusted that somebody should target a person with an air rifle in this area.

“People have these things to shoot targets, but never a person.

“This is terrible - it’s usually a very quiet area and people usually seem to get on so well, which is why it has come as such a shock to me.

“There are normally no problems like this in the area.

“We need to let to the police find out who the did this and find out why they did it.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

One theory is that it was local children responsible, but officers are not ruling out that an adult was involved.

Det Insp Johanne Keay appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

She said: “We are treating this incident seriously.

“The driver suffered a very minor injury but it could have been a lot worse. There is nothing to suggest that anyone has targeted this person.

“We are conducting our inquiries and are keeping an open mind.

“We want to reassure the community that this is a one-off incident.”

Police have not yet established whether it was a BB gun or an air rifle.

Anyone with any information should contact the police by dialling 101 quoting incident 1335 of August 19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.