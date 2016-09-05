Husband raises thousands in memory of wife

A heartbroken husband has raised thousands of pounds in memory of his late wife, who died after an eight-year battle with breast cancer.

Chris Feeney, from Anderton, has already raised more than £5,000 for The Christie, a cancer charity which helped care for his wife Phillipa until she died aged 49 in October.

Now her husband, and their teenage children Marcus and Roseanna, are planning to raise even more at a charity evening in memory of Philipa this weekend.

Chris said this is because the expertise and care Phillipa received from The Christie and support from himself were ‘key to her surviving as long as she did’.

He said: “It was a horrendous time that we went through – she was ill on and off for eight years.

“It was hard for me and the children to watch.

“Myself and Phillipa always tried to be so positive – so I have to keep up that positivity.

“I can’t do anything for Phillipa anymore but I can help other families who are going through this horrendous experience.”

“The Christie were fantastic right to the end and I need to support them to keep going and improving.”

Chris has organised a charity evening in memory of Phillipa at Duxbury Park on Saturday.

The event is being sponsored by Santander and Aldi and Tesco are sponsoring the prosecco reception. Morrisons is also providing a hamper and Greenhalghs is providing cakes.

And although all 100 tickets have already sold out for the event, Chris is still asking people to make a difference and donate to the cause, or complete sponsored activities to fundraise.

For more information, visit www.justgiving.com/remember/234335/Phillipa-Feeney.