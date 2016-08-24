A suspended Lancashire school teacher has been charged with four child sex offences.

Lloyd Garratt, 32, of Liverpool Walk, Chorley, worked as a music teacher at Garstang Community Academy, but was suspended following his arrest in August 2015.

Garratt has now been charged with three counts of causing or inciting a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity.

He has also been charged with one count of making an indecent photograph of a child.

He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on September 8, 2016.

Philip Birch, executive principal at Garstang Community Academy, said the school could not comment further due to the ongoing legal proceedings.

He added: “A member of staff was suspended from school with immediate effect when allegations came to light in August 2015.

“However, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time as the matter is subject to the legal process.”

Garratt has been on police bail since his arrest in August last year.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Lancashire teacher charged with four child sex offences Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...