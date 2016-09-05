Mayor of Chorley to plunge 10,000ft for Alzheimer’s charity

The mayor of Chorley is taking to the skies to raise money for charity.

Councillor Doreen Dickinson, is to take part in a 10,000ft sky dive for The Alzheimer’s Society.

She decided she wanted to take up a sponsored challenge during her year in office and chose the tandem freefall parachute jump.

Doreen, 83, is being fully supported by her children and grandchildren.

She said: “I’ve passed a medical and been through a risk assessment so now it’s all systems go.

“At 83 years old I thought a sky dive was a good way to prove you are never too old to do these things. The Alzheimer’s Society is a charity very close to my family.”

Anyone who would like to sponsor the Mayor can do so on her Just Giving page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mayorofchorley

The Mayor’s skydiving challenge will take place at Cockerham near Lancaster on September 26.