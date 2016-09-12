Motorway chaos after collision blocks carriageway

Drivers on three motorways suffered rush hour delays this morning when part of the M65 near Preston was blocked by a collision.

The eastbound carriageway was completely closed as emergency services dealt with a multi-vehicle smash.

And the incident also caused major delays on the northbound carriageway of the M6 and the M61 approaching Preston.

Firefighters were called to the scene on the M65 and were reported to have rescued several people from the wreckage of vehicles.

The collision happened just after junction 2, the intersection with the M61.

Officers also reported slow traffic on the westbound carriageway, caused by drivers slowing down to look at the collision on the opposite side of the road.

Traffic on the M65 eastbound was at a complete standstill for around an hour before the motorway was reopened at 8.20am.

It is not known if anyone has been seriously injured.