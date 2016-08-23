Plea to trace wanted man

Can you help police find this man?

Nathan Adamson, 30, from Lancaster, is wanted in connection with a fraud offence against an elderly man of 75 in Chorley that took place between August 2014 and October 2015.

He is known to have links with Lancaster and could be in the town.

Det Con Dawn Croucher from Skelmersdale CID said: “We are keen to trace Adamson so we can speak to him in connection with this offence.

“If you know where he is or have seen him, please get in contact. Similarly if Adamson himself sees this appeal, I would urge him to hand himself at the nearest police station.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.