Pub landlord carries on caravanning for new TV documentary

A Leyland pub manager is now a national TV star after he carried on caravanning with a group of friends - with a special appearance from his alter-ago Krystal Clear

John Travill, cara-fan and manager of the Withy Arms, in Worden Lane, is featured in Channel 5’s Carry On Caravanning documentary series, which aired at the weekend.

John and his dog Tinker joined PubCo boss Lee Forshaw, his partner Mat, and their eight-year-old rabbit, on a five-day trip to Pooley Bridge, Cumbria.

The group also took along caravan-virgin Ben Edwards, manager of the Walton Arms, Bamber Bridge, to convince him it was the ‘best type of holiday’.

John, 56, who has been a caravanner for two years, said: “You can take your caravan to a site wherever you want and do anything – the freedom is amazing. And we loved the first season of Carry on Caravanning last year, so applied to go on it this time.”

The trip was completely organised by the television programme, with the location being kept a secret until they arrived in April.

“We didn’t know where we were going until we got there,” John said. “It was such a beautiful place and the weather was fantastic. The sun was out for every day of the filming.

“There was a lot of filming involved and it was quite tiring – some days we would be filming from 8am until midnight.

“But we had loads of fun.”

The group also had to face a few surprise activities, including a visit to Go Ape - an assault course based high in the trees.

But despite feeling nervous about climbing the trees, John was not scared about appearing on television, as he is not stranger to show business.

He has worked alongside the cast of Mrs Brown’s Boys, Brendan O’Carroll and Breakfast Television in Southern Ireland – but not as himself.

The Friday episode showed him shocking the rest of the group by coming out as his alter-ego drag personality Krystal Clear, who performed in the late 1970s and early 80s.

“Everybody was quite surprised because I haven’t performed for more than five years. But it all came back again when I presented myself to everyone.

“And even the dog was dressed up in a wig and a dress. We has such an amazing time.”

Ben, from Blackpool, also enjoyed his first-time caravanning.

He said: “I had an amazing time in the end – but it was very different to what I am used to.

“I can’t say that caravanning would be my number one choice when going on holiday, but it did surprise me.”

The episode is still available to watch on Channel 5 catch-up.

