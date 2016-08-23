‘Selfless’ seven-year-old supports Macmillan with tea party

A selfless seven-year-old is rising up to help others by baking cakes to support a cancer charity.

Grace Smith, of Blackburn Road, Higher Wheelton, had been struggling to find a way of raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support due to her age.

But when she realised she could bake, she decided to organise and host a tea party, which is her own version of the Macmillan Coffee Morning.

So the youngster wrote all the invites, made decorations for the event and baked plenty of cakes.

Grace, who has been learning to bake since she was six, has mage a number of cakes, including chocolate and raspberry cake, victoria sponges, lemon cakes, coffee cake and a Rocky Road cake - which are mostly all gluten free for her dad with ceoliac disease.

Mum Dymphna Smith said: “We are so very proud of Grace.

“She has planned this all herself and done all the baking for her tea party.

“Grace is a selfless little girl who has been getting frustrated that she is too young to be able to help people so this is what she decided to do.

“She is only seven and wants to heal people.”

Around 50 people, including school friends and family, are expected to attend.

So far, Grace has raised more than £80 in donations.

For more information, or to donate, visit her JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Gracesmith-macmillanteaparty.