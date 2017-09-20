Macmillan Coffee Morning events in Lancashire

The Lancashire community is invited to enjoy a cuppa and a slice or two of cake to help beat cancer.

The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning– which is Macmillan Cancer Support’s largest fund-raising event – will take place on Friday September 29.

A coffee morning in Clifton, Preston, last year

People from all over the UK will host their own coffee mornings and donations on the day are made to Macmillan.

Last year alone Macmillan raised £25m and this year we hope to do our bit to help them raise even more.

Celebrities endorsing the campaign include Dame Judi Dench, Joanna Lumley, James Martin and Julie Walters.

There are plenty of events running across Lancashire:

Joanna Lumley supports Macmillan Coffee Morning

Cunliffe Hall, in Chorley, 10am until 1pm.

SupaLite Tiled Roof Systems, 180-181 Bradkirk Place, Walton Summit, from 9.30am.

Chorley Town Hall, Market Street, from 10am until 1pm.

Signarama, 91 Ringway, Preston, from 8am until 4.30pm - coffee and cakes available to take away, or people can sit in. There are no set prices for the coffee/cakes but will ask for a donation towards Macmillan’s.

The firm will also be offering 10 per cent off orders placed with the code MAC17; which will then be donated to Macmillan’s.

Archbishop Hutton’s Primary school, in Warton, from 9am until 11am, in the school hall.

Trinity C of E/Methodist Primary School, Unity Place, Buckshaw Village, 9am till 10.30am.

Birchall Blackburn Solicitors, Hough Lane, Leyland, all day from 9.30am until 5pm.

Jenna Louise Hair Lounge, 73 Liverpool Old Road, Walmer Bridge - all day, with a raffle between 3pm and 4pm.

Direct Heating Spares, Chorley North Business Park, Drumhead Road, Chorley, all day from 9am.

If you have an event email natalie.walker1@jpress.co.uk by Friday September 22.