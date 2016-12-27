Man, 49, suffers facial injuries following assault

A man has been arrested following an assault in Chorley.

Police said a 49-year-old man suffered injuries to his face as a result of an incident in Dark Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, on Boxing Day evening.

The victim is said to be from the Chorley area.

The man who was arrested was apprehended locally, too.

Lancashire Police said they received a call reporting that a male had been assaulted shortly after 10.30pm.

Anyone with information can call police on 101.