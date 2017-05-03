Man charged with assault after 'train station attack'

A man has been charged with assault after a Travel Safe Officer for Northern Rail was allegedly punched in the head in Leyland, say police.

British Transport Police attended the incident at Leyland train station on April 30.

Wayne Collins, 22, of Northbrook Road, Leyland, was arrested by police at the scene.

A spokesman for BTP said: "We were called to Leyland railway station on 30 April to reports that a 31-year-old man had been assaulted. Wayne Collins, was arrested and has been charged with one count of common assault."

Collins has been bailed and is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on June 1.