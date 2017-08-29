Man detained after 'chase' through Buckshaw Village

A man has been detained following a search in Buckshaw Village tonight, police said.

Officers were called to the Durham Drive area earlier following reports a 'young man' had self-harmed, a spokesman for the force said.

Extra patrols were called in to find and detain him after he left an address, he added. He has since been found.

Describing the drama, one witness said 'police transit vans were seen mounting pavements on cycle paths, through residents' gardens, giving chase', and said officers were also searching bushes.

There were 'four police vehicles present at various points', he added, while bystanders were also involved in the search.