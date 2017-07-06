Mawdesley cancer survivor takes on the wild

A charity trustee who has battled cancer put his survival instincts to the test by spending two days deep in the Irish wilderness to raise money.

Having been diagnosed with cancer himself in 2012 and undergoing successful treatment in 2013, Mark Haig, of Mawdesley, understands the vital role that research must play in the fight against cancer.

To raise extra funds the 57-year-old took part in Heart North Wales Challenge the Wild weekend to support North West Cancer Research.

The group split into two teams headed by Heart North Wales presenters Oli Kemp and Rachael Howarth, and spent the weekend in Killarney, County Kerry, challenging themselves to rock climb, scramble, abseil, cliff jump, trek in the dark and explore tunnel caves.

They had to survive on food sourced from the land and sleep under basic army style tarpaulin shelters and tents.

Mark, who is trustee for North West Cancer Research, said: “I enjoyed the challenges and obstacles which were thrown our way at the end of the month.

“I am personally and professionally involved with North West Cancer Research in my role as trustee. I am proud to support a charity that can directly impact on the health and quality of life of individuals and the communities it serves.

“Having had cancer, I know too well the life-changing effect it can have on you and your loved ones. I was lucky enough to receive treatment that has led to a very positive outcome, but this is not always the case for everyone.

“The more money we raise for cancer research, the more advances we can make when it comes to cancer diagnosis and treatment.”

All money raised by the challengers will support North West Cancer Research, which funds life-saving cancer research across the North West. The charity has committed to funding more than £13m worth of research over the next five years.

Alastair Richards, CEO North West Cancer Research, said: “On behalf of everyone at the charity, I wish all our challengers the best of luck in their fund-raising and training efforts. It’s the first time we’ve ever done anything like this and all the money raised will allow us to continue supporting world-class cancer research.”

So far Mark has raised £1,175 through his Just Giving Page and donations from local businesses including Advance Accountancy Southport, Bespoke Healthcare and Greater Lancashire Hospital, Merlin Cycles and SIB Insurance.

He hopes other businesses see the benefit in supporting the work of North West Cancer Research and help make a difference to many lives.

To support Mark, you can donate to Team Rachael via Just Giving or you can donate £3 by texting NWCW47 £3 to 70070.

If you are a business which would like to find out more about sponsoring Mark you can contact NWCR on 0151 709 2919.