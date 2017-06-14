More than 800 homes hit by power cut

More than 800 homes are without power after a fault with overhead cables.

Electricity Northwest confirmed 847 homes had been affected in the postcode area PR7, Chorley.

Five residents called the power provider at 2.25pm from the Eccelston area.

A spokesman for the company said: "The calls came from Southport Road and Lydiate Lane in Eccleston.

The fault was caused by an issue in our overhead power lines in that area.

Our engineers will be on site at around 4.15pm.

"We hope to have all power restored by 5.30pm but until our engineers investigate further this is just an estimate."