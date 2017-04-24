Morris and clog dancers draw crowds as they celebrate St George’s day in Chorley town centre

Morris dancers bedazzled passersby in Chorley as they flicked handkerchiefs, leapt and hit their sticks in time.

Decked in elaborate headdresses and Victorian steam punk corsets, dancers performed for crowds on what is known as Chorley Day of Dance on Saturday.

Visitors to Chorley town centre were treated to a variety of dance performances around the town, as part of the annual Amounderness Day of Dance

Eight dance troupes, which also included clog dancers, took part in the colourful display, performing in different locations throughout town during the day.

The sunny day culminated with a spectacular finale featuring all the dance troupes in front of the Flat Iron at 3pm.

Ian Robinson of Chorley Little Theatre said: “Day of Dance went really well. Great atmosphere in the town centre, and the dancing was enjoyed by many.

“It was helped by lovely weather and the flowers in bloom. Traders appear to have had a good day, so the planning starts now to make next year’s even bigger and better.”

Amounderness Ladies Morris Dance Group, the troupe behind the event, started in 1988 and members decided to host their own Day of Dance after being invited to perform at others across the country.

Chorley Day of Dance was first held in 2000 and the event has grown since then with groups from other counties travelling in for the festival.

The event was held to mark St George’s day on Sunday 23.