Morris and clog dancers to perform in Chorley centre

The town centre in Chorley is to be taken over with a dance extravaganza.

Morris dancers and clog dancers will be seen throughout town performing for passers by on April 22 between 10am and 4pm.

To be entertained by dancers visitors should head to Chapel Street, Cleveland Street, Fazakerley Street and in front of the Flat Iron pup, Market Tavern at 10.30am, 11.10am, 11.50am, 2pm and 2.30pm.

The day will culminate with a spectacular finale featuring all the dance troupes in front of the Flat Iron at 3pm.

Maps showing the different locations for performances can be picked up from independent shops and cafes in town.

Amounderness Ladies Morris Dance Group, the troupe behind the event, started in 1988 and members decided to host their own Day of Dance after being invited to perform at others across the country.

Chorley Day of Dance was first held in 2000 and the event has grown since then.

This year eight dance troupes are taking part.

Initially it was planned for around May Day - May 1.

However latterly it was scheduled to fall on the Saturday nearest to St George’s Day which this year is Sunday,April 23.

As well as local troupes teams of dancers are travelling from Staffordshire and Yorkshire for the occasion.

Morris dancing is a form of English folk dance where performers wield with sticks or handkerchiefs, wearing bell pads on their shins.